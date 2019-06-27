Man dead after eating unknown substance while being arrested by Waukegan police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was pronounced dead after police said he ate an unknown white substance while he was being taken into custody, according to the Waukegan Police Department.

Police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 3 p.m. Thursday for a search warrant for narcotics.

Police said while detectives were on the scene, they saw a man in his 30s, who had an active arrest warrant, drive to the residence they were going to. The man exited his car and began to approach the home. Police said as detectives approached him, he fled on foot.

Police said as he began to run away, he started to eat an unknown white substance. The man then fell and was placed into custody. Police said while he was being taken into custody, he continued to chew on the substance.

Police said the man refused orders to spit it out. He then became physically distressed and detectives called the fire department.

The fire department took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man had suffered a heart attack.

An autopsy is scheduled by the Lake County Illinois Coroner’s Office on Friday.

Police said the incident is being treated as an “in-custody death” and is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.