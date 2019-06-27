Lunchbreak: Waffle burger with andalouse sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oliver Poilevey, Executive Chef of Petit Bouchon, Le Bouchon, La Sardine

Le Bouchon

1958 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

La Sardine

111 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607

Event:

Petit Bouchon is part of Revival Food Hall’s popular rotating quarterly pop-up series and he will teach viewers about this delicious handheld Belgian street food.

Revival Food Hall

Financial District, 125 S. Clark St., Chicago

Recipe:

BURGER:

Liege Style Waffle 1 ea

Burger Patty 1 Ea

Raclette Cheese Sliced 2 Slices

Guanciale (Bacon) 2 Strips

Caramelized Onions 2 Tablespoons

Pickles (Recipe Below) 5 slices

Andalouse Sauce (Recipe below) 1 Tablespoon

ANDALOUSE SAUCE:

Egg Yolk 4 ea

Lemon Juice ¼ C

Confit Garlic 1/8 C

Raw Garlic 2 ½ cloves

Dijon ½ C

Rice Bran Oil 1 QT (4 C)

Piquillo Pepper Puree 1 C

Harissa ½ C

Salt To Taste

Method:

Combine egg yolks, lemon juice, Garlic and Dijon in a food processer.

While food processer is spinning slowly add rice bran oil until you have an aioli.

Add additional ingredients adjusting for seasoning.

BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES

Cucumber 6 ea

Salt 1 PT

Onion 1 ea

Clove 1 Tablespoon

Coriander 2 Tablespoon

Black Pepper 2 TableSpoon

Sugar 1 PT

Vinegar 1 QT

Water 1.5 QT

Method:

Slice cumbers thin.

Toss in salt and let cure for 1 hour.

Rinse twice washing off all salt.

While cucumbers are curing combine sugar, vinegar, water and spices in a pot and bring to a boil.

Julienne onions and mix with cucumbers.

Pour pickling liquid over vegetables through a strainer (discarding spices).