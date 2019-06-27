Lunchbreak: Waffle burger with andalouse sauce

Oliver Poilevey, Executive Chef of Petit Bouchon, Le Bouchon, La Sardine
Le Bouchon
http://www.lebouchonofchicago.com/
1958 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
La Sardine
http://www.lasardine.com/restaurant
111 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607
Event:
Petit Bouchon is part of Revival Food Hall’s popular rotating quarterly pop-up series and he will teach viewers about this delicious handheld Belgian street food.
Revival Food Hall
Financial District, 125 S. Clark St., Chicago
Recipe:
BURGER:
Liege Style Waffle 1 ea
Burger Patty 1 Ea
Raclette Cheese Sliced 2 Slices
Guanciale (Bacon) 2 Strips
Caramelized Onions 2 Tablespoons
Pickles (Recipe Below) 5 slices
Andalouse Sauce (Recipe below) 1 Tablespoon
ANDALOUSE SAUCE:
Egg Yolk 4 ea
Lemon Juice ¼ C
Confit Garlic 1/8 C
Raw Garlic 2 ½ cloves
Dijon ½ C
Rice Bran Oil 1 QT (4 C)
Piquillo Pepper Puree 1 C
Harissa ½ C
Salt To Taste
Method:
Combine egg yolks, lemon juice, Garlic and Dijon in a food processer.
While food processer is spinning slowly add rice bran oil until you have an aioli.
Add additional ingredients adjusting for seasoning.
BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES
Cucumber 6 ea
Salt 1 PT
Onion 1 ea
Clove 1 Tablespoon
Coriander 2 Tablespoon
Black Pepper 2 TableSpoon
Sugar 1 PT
Vinegar 1 QT
Water 1.5 QT
Method:
Slice cumbers thin.
Toss in salt and let cure for 1 hour.
Rinse twice washing off all salt.
While cucumbers are curing combine sugar, vinegar, water and spices in a pot and bring to a boil.
Julienne onions and mix with cucumbers.
Pour pickling liquid over vegetables through a strainer (discarding spices).