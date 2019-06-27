Lunchbreak: Waffle burger with andalouse sauce

Posted 12:45 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:33PM, June 27, 2019

Oliver Poilevey,  Executive Chef of Petit Bouchon, Le Bouchon, La Sardine

Le Bouchon

http://www.lebouchonofchicago.com/

1958 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

La Sardine

http://www.lasardine.com/restaurant

111 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607

Event: 

Petit Bouchon is part of Revival Food Hall’s popular rotating quarterly pop-up series and he will teach viewers about this delicious handheld Belgian street food.

Revival Food Hall

Financial District, 125 S. Clark St., Chicago

Recipe:

BURGER:

Liege Style Waffle                                            1 ea

Burger Patty                                                       1 Ea

Raclette Cheese Sliced                                  2 Slices

Guanciale (Bacon)                                            2 Strips

Caramelized Onions                                        2 Tablespoons

Pickles (Recipe Below)                                   5 slices

Andalouse Sauce (Recipe below)               1 Tablespoon

ANDALOUSE SAUCE:

Egg Yolk                                                               4 ea

Lemon Juice                                                       ¼  C

Confit Garlic                                                       1/8 C

Raw Garlic                                                           2 ½ cloves

Dijon                                                                     ½ C

Rice Bran Oil                                                       1 QT (4 C)

Piquillo Pepper Puree                                        1 C

Harissa                                                                  ½ C

Salt                                                                        To Taste

Method:

Combine egg yolks, lemon juice, Garlic and Dijon in a food processer.

While food processer is spinning slowly add rice bran oil until you have an aioli.

Add additional ingredients adjusting for seasoning.

BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES

Cucumber                                           6 ea

Salt                                                         1 PT

Onion                                                    1 ea

Clove                                                     1 Tablespoon

Coriander                                            2 Tablespoon

Black Pepper                                     2  TableSpoon

Sugar                                                     1 PT

Vinegar                                                 1 QT

Water                                                   1.5 QT

Method:

Slice cumbers thin.

Toss in salt and let cure for 1 hour.

Rinse twice washing off all salt.

While cucumbers are curing combine sugar, vinegar, water and spices in a pot and bring to a boil.

Julienne onions and mix with cucumbers.

Pour pickling liquid over vegetables through a strainer (discarding spices).

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.