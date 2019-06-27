× Lightfoot takes test to raise awareness on National HIV Testing Day

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot stopped by a Walgreens store on the South Side today to help raise awareness for National HIV Testing Day.

She took the test herself during her visit to the store at 3405 South King Drive.

Lightfoot thanked the medical professionals conducting the test, and she thanked Walgreens for its partnership and leadership in bringing this testing opportunity to Chicago communities, especially on the South and West Sides.

The mayor pointed out that in some communities where HIV is spreading there is a stigma and people fear going to medical professionals. She said we need to do everything we can to educate the public about why this is so important.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 should be tested at least once as part of routine health care. And people at higher risk should get tested more often.

About 1.1 million people in the United States have HIV, and 1 in 7 of them don’t know they have it.