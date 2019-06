× Legendary high school coach Gene Pingatore dies

CHICAGO — Legendary high school basketball coach Gene Pingatore has died.

Pingatore coached at St. Josephs in Chicago for 50. During that time he won two state championships. His 1035 wins are the most in Illinois state history.

He also coached Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas who tweeted his condolences Wednesday.

Pingatore was featured prominently in the “Hoop Dreams” documentary.

Pingatore planned on coaching next season.

He was 83.