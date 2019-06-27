Judge convicts man in Schaumburg woman’s strangulation death

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A Chicago-area judge has convicted a 32-year-old man of sexually assaulting and strangling his neighbor in 2017.

The Daily Herald reports Cook County Judge Steven Goebel found 32-year-old Bulmaro Mejia-Maya guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Tiffany Thrasher of Schaumburg. The judge also convicted Mejia-Maya of aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion.

Goebel described the April 15, 2017 attack as “brutal and barbaric.” Prosecutors say Mejia-Maya entered Thrasher’s apartment through a window before sexually assaulting and strangling her.

Defense attorneys argued that Mejia-Maya helped Thrasher with groceries and the two had consensual sex before an argument turned deadly. But Goebel said Thrasher “fought for her life.”

Thrasher’s brother-in-law, Heath King, said “just has been served.”

Mejia-Maya faces a sentence of 32 years to life in prison.

