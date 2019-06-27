High pressure ridging aloft holds; heat/humidity continue
As temps rise so do humidities—a hot, muggy summer pattern taking shape; localized afternoon “lake breezes” temper heat on area beaches; highs build toward low 90s– but hold to low 80s with 1-2 miles of the lake; isolated t-storms possible in muggy atmosphere
Weekend heat index could hit 100, thanks to temps. in the 90s and high humidity
June-level warmth is possible later this week
Chicago should see it’s first 90-degree day of the year – and that’s just the start
Bomb cyclone’s expansive circulation draws blustery chill into Chicago-but its warm sector to return 60s late Thursday with severe weather threat; non-t-storm high winds a threat here Friday; Storm to set record low pressures in Plains-a crippling blizzard too
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
Mesoscale Discussion – Possible Watch for portions of Chicago area
An atmospheric “battle” between record heat in the Southeast and cool temps in the West keeps storms erupting from Texas to the Mid-Atlantic; blocking aloft has pattern locked in for now—though rains to turn off for a day amid sunshine Friday
Heat and humidity rise through the week, isolated storms possible
An ever-changing weather week continues
June weather: recent years, extremes, normals, 2019 outlook
Severe weather possible this afternoon