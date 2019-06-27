Heavy rains cause flooding issues in south suburbs

Wednesday night storms have caused flooding issues in several areas around Chicago, especially the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for portions of Cook and Will counties and Lake County in Indiana.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Warning until 4:45 p.m. Thursday for portions of Kankakee and La Salle counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.
Several roadways in Steger and Matteson have flooded.
