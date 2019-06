CHICAGO — If it’s been your perception that we have seen an excessive number of days with precipitation, you’re spot on.

The total number of days with measurable precipitation (0.01 inches or more) this year through June 27 is nearly unprecedented.

You have to go back to the late 1800s (141 years ago in 1878) to find only one year that matches the total number of rain and or snowy days during the Jan. 1 through June 27period.