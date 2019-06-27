Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleepers

There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the sleeper accessory with Fisher-Price’s Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, but more than 30 infant fatalities have been reported on other, similarly inclined sleep products including the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

A government consumer protection agency said that consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The Fisher-Price play yard involved in the recall includes model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24 and DJD11.

Consumers can go to www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or call 800-432-5437 during regular business hours for more information.