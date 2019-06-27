× FBI raids home of former top Madigan aide: report

CHICAGO — The FBI raided the home of a former top aide to House Speaker Mike Madigan.

The raid at Kevin Quinn’s West Beverly home happened last month, the Chicago Tribune reports.

It’s unclear what the FBI was looking for, but sources told the Tribune that the agents were looking into computers and electronic equipment.

Speaker Madigan fired Quinn last year after a campaign worker accused him of sexual harassment.

He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct following an argument with his estranged wife.

Quinn is also the brother of 13th Ward Ald. Marty Quinn.