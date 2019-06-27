× Family suing DCFS in 2-year-old boy’s death

CHICAGO — The family of a 2-year-old Chicago boy is suing a Department of Family and Children Services contractor in the boy’s beating death.

Jahir Gibbons died in March. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said he died of multiple injuries stemming from child abuse and deemed his death a homicide.

The boy’s mother’s boyfriend Dejon Waters is charged with murder. Jahir’s mother is charged with child endangerment.

The Chicago Tribune reports Jahir’s half-sister is suing OMNI Youth Services for failing to protect Jahir from abuse. OMNI is a state organization contracted by DCFS.

She’s also suing an unnamed caseworker, for negligence.

The Tribune reports the lawsuit alleges that the caseworker falsified a report to DCFS about a welfare visit to Ja’hir’s home two days before he was killed.