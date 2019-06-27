× Durbin, Duckworth send letter to MLB commissioner urging extended protective netting

CHICAGO — Illinois’ U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are urging Major League Baseball to extend protective netting to the right and left field corners at all major league ballparks.

Durbin and Duckworth wrote a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Thursday that said, “more needs to be done to put the safety of fans first.”

The letter also cited a Bloomberg analysis that found “nearly 1,800 people annually have suffered foul ball-related injuries while attending games.” They said extending the netting could help prevent some of these injuries.

Just last month, a 2-year-old girl was hit by a foul ball at a Cubs-Astros game in Houston. On Wednesday, an attorney for her family said she suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain in the incident.

Last week, the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals said they would extend the netting all the way to the foul poles.