Date of Illinois deputy's memorial set, shooting suspect in court

LEWISTOWN, Ill. — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been charged with first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond.

Forty-two-year-old Nathan Woodring of Avon appeared Thursday in Fulton County Circuit Court.

He’s accused of killing 39-year-old Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum after Chisum responded Tuesday to a battery and disturbance call at a home in Avon in rural western Illinois. Woodring was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than 18 hours.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports a grand jury likely will hear the case. If Woodring is indicted, he would then return to court to enter a plea.

In a statement, the Illinois State Police said Chisum “dedicated his life to the service of his community,” and also worked as a paramedic with Fulton County Emergency Medical Association and as a firefighter with Northern Tazewell County.

“He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, going to the shooting range, playing on his alumni football team, and any activities that involved his wife and daughters,” the statement said.

Visitation for Chisum will be Sunday at Cuba High School in Cuba, IL from 2-8 p.m., with services there on Monday at 11 a.m. The burial will be private for the family.

A memorial GoFundMe account has been set up in his honor.