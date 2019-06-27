× Cubs’ Javier Baez and Willson Contreras named 2019 NL All-Star starters

CHICAGO – When Cubs’ fans look onto the field for the midsummer classic in 2019, it’s gonna look a lot like the year before.

Once again, the team has two starters on the National League team, and they are the same guys.

For a second-straight season, Javier Baez and Willson Contreras were elected by the fans to start the All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Tuesday, July 9th. Contreras does so at catcher with Baez starting at shortstop instead of second base as he did in Washington in 2018.

Per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, the pair have become the first Cubs’ teammates to start back-to-back All-Star Games since Andre Dawson and Ryne Sandberg did so in 1990-1991. Contreras is the first catcher for the team to start back-to-back midsummer classics since Gabby Hartnett in 1936 and 1937. Baez is just the third player in MLB history to start an All-Star Game at second base and shortstop, and is the first to do so in back-to-back seasons.