Coastin’ the Country Ep. 9: Gatlinburg SkyBridge at Skylift Park

Listen to this episode of the “Coastin’ the Country with Marcus Leshock” podcast in the player above (Can’t see it? Click here). Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.A few years ago, a massive wildfire tore through the Smoky Mountains causing widespread damage and loss of life. It was a tragic time for one of the most beautiful places in America.

Skylift Park has been a Gatlinburg, Tennessee staple since the 1950s. It features a chairlift that takes guests up to the top of the mountain and lets you take in unique views of the Smoky Mountains. Like so many places in Gatlinburg, Skylift Park suffered some bad damage during those wildfires. They vowed to rebuild, and have constructed a brand new facility at the top of the mountain. It features an observation area where you can sit outside and enjoy the views, and there is a large bar area where you can grab a beer and do the same thing.

But the signature addition to Skylift is the largest suspension bridge in North America. They call it SkyBridge. You’ve probably seen this on social media over the last few months. The bridge spans across a valley in the mountains. You stand 140 feet above that valley – and in the center of that bridge is a series of glass panels you walk over that let you look straight down at the mountain below.

My wife and I packed up the kids and drove down to Florida last week and we made the SkyBridge one of our stops along the way. In today’s episode of the podcast, I talked to Marcus Watson of Skylift Park who told me why the built it and what you can expect to see when you visit. Plus, I have some tips on what you should do if you plan to go. You can listen to the episode in the player above or anywhere you listen to podcasts!

And what does all of this look like? You have to see the video in the player below – it really doesn’t do the view justice, though.

You can learn much more about Skylift Park and the new SkyBridge on their website here.

Have you visited the Smoky Mountains? I’d love to hear YOUR suggestions about what you love to do there. You can reach out to me on social media, I’m on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.