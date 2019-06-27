Chicago should see it’s first 90-degree day of the year – and that’s just the start

CHICAGO – Chicago should see its first 90-degree day of the year today and it kicks off a stretch of several days of heat.

Starting Thursday, 90 degrees or higher are expected for the next four days.

The last time the area saw back-to-back days of 90 degrees or above was last September 4 and 5.

The last time there were three straight days of 90 degrees was last August.

It won’t be only the heat, but the humidity will be high as well. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoons through the weekend.

The heat and humidity could lead to some thunderstorms but rain does not appear widespread.

