Back pay being delivered this week to 49,000 home care workers

CHICAGO — Three years ago, Illinois was entrenched in an unprecedented budget battle that led to a standoff lasting more than two years — politicians weren’t the only ones affected.

In 2016, WGN profiled one man’s personal crisis through it all. Darrell Stanford is a home healthcare worker who kept working for free even when his paychecks stopped coming.

On Thursday, he got a gift from the government that was long overdue —back pay from the state is being delivered this week to 49,000 home care workers and Stanford is one of them.

WGN’s Julie Unruh has the story.