Author Bill German shares stories from years of hanging out with The Rolling Stones

Bill German, author of "Under Their Thumb: How a Nice Boy from Brooklyn Got Mixed Up with the Rolling Stones (and Lived to Tell About It)," stop by the studio to talk about his experiences with the Stones. German met the band while he was a teenager, shortly after launching his Stones-only magazine, "Beggars Banquet." The publication lasted for seventeen years, during which he traveled the world with the Stones, stayed at their homes, and witnessed their recording sessions.

He will be at The Acorn on Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. in Three Oaks, MI. The book is available at Amazon and Audible or at http://www.billgerman.com.