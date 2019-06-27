Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz found not guilty of domestic battery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Former 22nd Ward Ald. Ricardo Munoz was found not guilty Thursday of domestic battery.

The former alderman was acquitted of the misdemeanor after a three hour bench trial.

Munoz said he was "extremely pleased" with the decision. However he was unable to say much about it as he'd like to, because he is concerned how it would affect his pending divorce.

Officers responded to an incident involving Munoz and his wife, Betty Torres Munoz, on New Year's Eve. Police said the two were in a verbal argument when Munoz allegedly pushed and struck his wife. She called the police, and he was taken into custody at his aldermanic office in Little Village.

Munoz pleaded not guilty before posting $250 bail at the time of the incident.

Records showed his wife was granted an order of protection against him in Cook County Domestic Violence Court. Munoz was not allowed to have any contact with his wife, or their dog, as the incident was under investigation.

The couple is now in the process of finalizing their divorce.