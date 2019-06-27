× A new weather station on Mt. Everest?

Dear Tom,

I just heard of a new weather station on Mt. Everest.

Jordan Millstorn, Chicago

Dear Jordan,

It’s true. A team of scientists installed a weather observation station on Mt.Everest, at an elevation of 27,657 feet, on May 23, 2019. There is no higher weather station on Earth. Everest’s summit, the Earth’s highest point, is at 29,029 feet. Paul Mayewski, who led the expedition of scientists, is director of the Univ. of Maine Climate Change Institute. The project was a joint venture between National Geographic Magazine, Tribhuvan University (of Nepal) and the Institute. Mayewski said, “This is one of the faster-warming continental regions in the world, but we don’t know what’s really going on above 5,000 meters (16,404 feet). And these mountains are the water towers of the planet. Between 20-25 percent of the world’s population gets their water from the Himalaya.”