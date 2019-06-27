× 4 cases of Legionnaires’ disease under investigation at Christ Medical Center

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Health officials are investigating four cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said of the four people, two were patients within the past two months.

Officials are working with the hospital to collect information and they’ll also conduct an on-site visit this week to test the facility’s water.

Legionnaires is spread through drops of water and can cause a serious lung infection.

The investigation is limited to this hospital.

More information about Legionnaires’ disease can be found on the IDPH website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.