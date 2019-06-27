× 17-year-old shot and killed in Rogers Park: police

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Rogers Park Thursday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

The teen was on the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue around 2:15 p.m. when a someone came up to him and fired shots. The 17-year-old was hit in the torso.

The teen was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.