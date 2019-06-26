Thunderstorms Wednesday/Thursday; 90s lock in
Warmer weather brings renewed thunderstorm threat
A full April’s precip has hit in the past 4 days; far less frequent rains ahead Wednesday but one more surge is due Thursday; May’s here, Chicago’s 3rd-fastest warming month and one with stronger sunlight and more of it; warm weather odds rise
After most thunderstorm days in 4 decades, Chicago area to get welcomed break from rain as the next wet weather system passes south targeting the Gulf Coast
Mild April weather to go on a weekend hiatus
Rain’s fallen 12 of past 15 days and more’s ahead; scattered Wednesday rain—separated by dry hours—leads into thundery downpours later Wed. night; the Chicago area’s under a “marginal” severe weather risk
An ever-changing weather week continues
Chicagoans treated Wednesday to 2019’s warmest weather yet —last day warmer: 85° Oct. 9; new storm lifting into eastern Midwest Friday placing Chicago beneath its windy, cool western flank-40 mph northerly gusts churn Lake Michigan
Rain in the morning, active storms threaten later Wednesday
June weather: recent years, extremes, normals, 2019 outlook
Warmer, sunny after record breaking snow
Wide band of showers, thunderstorms moving into northern Illinois
May 1895, a normal month with dizzying weather extremes
Bomb cyclone’s expansive circulation draws blustery chill into Chicago-but its warm sector to return 60s late Thursday with severe weather threat; non-t-storm high winds a threat here Friday; Storm to set record low pressures in Plains-a crippling blizzard too