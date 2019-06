× Strong thunderstorm moving through southern Lake and northwest Jasper counties in northwest Indiana through about 10:15 pm

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 938 PM CDT WED JUN 26 2019 INZ001-010-011-270315- NEWTON IN-JASPER IN-LAKE IN- 938 PM CDT WED JUN 26 2019 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN NEWTON...SOUTHERN LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT... AT 937 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING OUTFLOW WINDS OVER LOWELL FROM A THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY, MOVING SOUTH AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS OUTFLOW. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LOWELL, DE MOTTE, THAYER, CONRAD, SUMAVA RESORTS, ROSELAWN, FOREST CITY, LAKE VILLAGE, PEMBROKE AND SCHNEIDER. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 227 AND 240.