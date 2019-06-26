× Severe thunderstorms sweeping across northwest Indiana-Wind gusts to 65 mph at Dyer

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by torrential rains, strong winds and hail are sweeping across extreme northwest Indiana this evening.

Wind gusts were clocked to 65 mph at Dyer at 9:05pm

Dime size was reported shortly after 9 pm at Lansing along with wind gusts to 50 to 60 mph.

Rainfall of 0.70 inches fell at Shorewood in a short period of time around 8:45 pm/

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for northern Lake County until 9:45 pm and for central Lake County until 10 pm.