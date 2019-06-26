× Severe Thunderstorm warning until 8PM for northwest Will, southern DuPage and Central Cook Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Will County Southern DuPage County Central Cook County * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Naperville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Westmont, Lisle, Hinsdale, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Willow Springs, Woodridge, Darien, Warrenville, Countryside, Indian Head Park, Hodgkins and Willowbrook. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 263 and 278. I-88 between mile markers 121 and 125. I-355 between mile markers 8 and 18. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, Benedictine University, and North Central College.