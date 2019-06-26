Severe Thunderstorm warning until 8PM for northwest Will, southern DuPage and Central Cook Counties

Posted 7:45 PM, June 26, 2019, by 
The National Weather Service in Chicago
has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northwestern Will County 
  Southern DuPage County 
  Central Cook County 
* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Naperville,
  moving east at 25 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.



  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Romeoville,
  Plainfield, Westmont, Lisle, Hinsdale, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Willow
  Springs, Woodridge, Darien, Warrenville, Countryside, Indian Head
  Park, Hodgkins and Willowbrook.

Including the following interstates...
 I-55 between mile markers 263 and 278.
 I-88 between mile markers 121 and 125.
 I-355 between mile markers 8 and 18.

This includes...  Argonne National Laboratory, Benedictine
University, and North Central College.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.