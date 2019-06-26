× Severe Thunderstorm Warning uintil 8PM CDT for Southeastern Kankakee County in Illinois and northwestern Newton County in Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Kankakee County Northwestern Newton County * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hopkins Park, or 8 miles west of Enos, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Lake Village, Conrad and Hopkins Park.