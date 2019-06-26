Severe Thunderstorm Warning uintil 8PM CDT for Southeastern Kankakee County in Illinois and northwestern Newton County in Indiana

The National Weather Service in 
Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southeastern Kankakee County 
  Northwestern Newton County 

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hopkins Park,
  or 8 miles west of Enos, moving northeast at 25 mph.

  HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
  Lake Village, Conrad and Hopkins Park.
