× Scattered thunderstorms western sections this evening

Thunderstorms have developed over western sections of the Chicago area this Wednesday evening. We are under a Marginal Risk for severe storms (green-shaded area on the map below), so some of the strongest storms could produce not only lightning and heavy downpours, but also winds in excess of 45 mph and hail. Storms will be moving slowly east 10 to 15 mph.

Severe weather outlook map for Wednesday…