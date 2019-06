CHICAGO — The tarp came out at Wrigley Field Wednesday evening as severe storms approached the area.

A rain delay was called around 8:20 p.m. during the game against the Atlanta Braves. The game resumed around 9 p.m.

The rest of the Chicago area saw thunderstorms, rain and some parts saw hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Will County until 10 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Will County until 10 PM. 70 mph winds, half dollar sized hail possible. The entire county is getting hit right now. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/7F5VYYcgq0 — Demetrius Ivory (@DIvory_WGN) June 27, 2019

Latest warning from the NWS: pic.twitter.com/dJGHMquBOU — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) June 27, 2019