Off-duty Chicago police officer shot, critically injured in Bronzeville

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer is undergoing emergency surgery after he was shot in the head in Bronzeville overnight.

At about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the off-duty officer was driving in the the 200 block of 37th Street when police said shots were fired from a black vehicle, and struck him.

He was transported to University of Chicago in critical condition. The officer's name has not been released, but he his 25 years old and works in the 6th District with the son of Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. The off-duty officer's father is also a retired officer.

Chicago police are to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. with an update on the officer's condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

