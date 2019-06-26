New problem discovered in Boeing’s troubled 737 Max jet

Posted 5:53 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:56PM, June 26, 2019

Boeing 737 MAX airplanes sit parked at a Boeing facility adjacent to King County International Airport, known as Boeing Field, on May 31, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Boeing 737 MAX airplanes have been grounded following two fatal crashes in which 346 passengers and crew were killed in October 2018 and March 2019. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

A new computer problem has been found in the troubled Boeing 737 Max that will further delay the plane’s return to flying after two deadly crashes, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The latest flaw in the plane’s computer system was discovered by Federal Aviation Administration pilots who were testing an update to critical software in a flight simulator last week at a Boeing facility near Seattle, the people said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the people familiar with the discovery said it would add one to three months to the timetable for returning the Max to flight. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the development has not been made public.

In a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday, the FAA said as part of its review process the agency, “found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.