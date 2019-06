Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A man was struck and killed while crossing Lake Shore Drive Tuesday.

Police said the man was crossing in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, near Buckingham Fountain, around 9 p.m. when he was struck by a Range Rover.

Police said the Range Rover was traveling northbound and did not stop after striking the man.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. His identity has not yet been released.

No one is in custody.