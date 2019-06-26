Lunchbreak: Whole Yellowtail Fluke with Strawberries, Chermoula and Spigarello

Sieger Bayer, chef de cuisine of The Publican
The Publican
837 West Fulton Market, Chicago
http://www.thepublicanrestaurant.com
Recipe:
Whole Yellowtail Fluke with strawberries, chermoula and spigarello
Chermoula (a marinade & relish)
Ingredients:
1 cup cilantro
1/4 cup parsley
1 cloves garlic
1/2 Fresno chili (deseeded)
2 tsp caraway seed
2 tsp coriander seed
2 tsp cumin seed
1 tsp sumac
1 Tbsp smoked paprika
3/4 cup olive oil
2 Tbsp sherry vinegar
1 lemon zested and juiced
2 tsp Honey
Salt and pepper to taste
Methods:
- Bloom the paprika in olive oil over low heat.
- In a pan over medium heat, dry roast garlic, Fresno chilis and spices.
- Once roasted, add to a mortar (or a food processor) and grind to a paste.
- Chop herbs and combine with spice mixture.
- Pour paprika oil over herb mixture.
- Add the remaining ingredients and season to taste.
Yellowtail Fluke
Ingredients:
1 whole Yellowtail Fluke (fins and gills removed. Ask you fishmonger to do this for you)
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup Wondra flour seasoned with salt and pepper
1 pint strawberries (cleaned and quartered)
1 bunch spigarello (cleaned)
1/4 cup chermoula
1 lemon
2 tbsp 25yr sherry vinegar
2 tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp salt and pepper
2 tbsp rice bran oil
Method:
- Heat rice bran oil in a large cast iron pan.
- Lightly score the skin of the fluke on both sides.
- Dip fluke in buttermilk and then into seasoned Wondra flour
- Shake off excess Wondra and carefully place fluke in the cast iron pan.
- Allow the fluke to cook till golden brown (2-3 minutes) and then flip.
- Allow the second side to cook 2-3 minutes and remove from pan.
- Plate the fluke on 2 tablespoons of the chermoula.
- Season the cooked fluke with fresh lemon and sea salt.
- In a mixing bowl, toss the spigarello with the sherry vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Plate the spigarello on the fluke.
- In the same bowl toss the strawberries and the remaining chermoula.
- Check seasoning and adjust as needed.
- Spoon strawberries over spigarello and fluke.
- Serve!