Lunchbreak: Whole Yellowtail Fluke with Strawberries, Chermoula and Spigarello

Sieger Bayer, chef de cuisine of The Publican

The Publican

837 West Fulton Market, Chicago

Recipe:

Whole Yellowtail Fluke with strawberries, chermoula and spigarello

Chermoula (a marinade & relish)

Ingredients:

1 cup cilantro

1/4 cup parsley

1 cloves garlic

1/2 Fresno chili (deseeded)

2 tsp caraway seed

2 tsp coriander seed

2 tsp cumin seed

1 tsp sumac

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

3/4 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp sherry vinegar

1 lemon zested and juiced

2 tsp Honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Methods:

Bloom the paprika in olive oil over low heat.

In a pan over medium heat, dry roast garlic, Fresno chilis and spices.

Once roasted, add to a mortar (or a food processor) and grind to a paste.

Chop herbs and combine with spice mixture.

Pour paprika oil over herb mixture.

Add the remaining ingredients and season to taste.

Yellowtail Fluke

Ingredients:

1 whole Yellowtail Fluke (fins and gills removed. Ask you fishmonger to do this for you)

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup Wondra flour seasoned with salt and pepper

1 pint strawberries (cleaned and quartered)

1 bunch spigarello (cleaned)

1/4 cup chermoula

1 lemon

2 tbsp 25yr sherry vinegar

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt and pepper

2 tbsp rice bran oil

Method: