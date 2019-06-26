Lunchbreak: Whole Yellowtail Fluke with Strawberries, Chermoula and Spigarello

Sieger Bayer, chef de cuisine of The Publican

The Publican

837 West Fulton Market, Chicago

http://www.thepublicanrestaurant.com

Recipe:

Whole Yellowtail Fluke with strawberries, chermoula and spigarello

Chermoula (a marinade & relish)

Ingredients:

1 cup cilantro

1/4 cup parsley

1 cloves garlic

1/2 Fresno chili (deseeded)

2 tsp caraway seed

2 tsp coriander seed

2 tsp cumin seed

1 tsp sumac

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

3/4 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp sherry vinegar

1 lemon zested and juiced

2 tsp Honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Methods:

  • Bloom the paprika in olive oil over low heat.
  • In a pan over medium heat, dry roast garlic, Fresno chilis and spices.
  • Once roasted, add to a mortar (or a food processor) and grind to a paste.
  • Chop herbs and combine with spice mixture.
  • Pour paprika oil over herb mixture.
  • Add the remaining ingredients and season to taste.

Yellowtail Fluke

Ingredients:

1 whole Yellowtail Fluke (fins and gills removed. Ask you fishmonger to do this for you)

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup Wondra flour seasoned with salt and pepper

1 pint strawberries (cleaned and quartered)

1 bunch spigarello (cleaned)

1/4 cup chermoula

1 lemon

2 tbsp 25yr sherry vinegar

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt and pepper

2 tbsp rice bran oil

 Method:

  • Heat rice bran oil in a large cast iron pan.
  • Lightly score the skin of the fluke on both sides.
  • Dip fluke in buttermilk and then into seasoned Wondra flour
  • Shake off excess Wondra and carefully place fluke in the cast iron pan.
  • Allow the fluke to cook till golden brown (2-3 minutes) and then flip.
  • Allow the second side to cook 2-3 minutes and remove from pan.
  • Plate the fluke on 2 tablespoons of the chermoula.
  • Season the cooked fluke with fresh lemon and sea salt.
  • In a mixing bowl, toss the spigarello with the sherry vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper.
  • Plate the spigarello on the fluke.
  • In the same bowl toss the strawberries and the remaining chermoula.
  • Check seasoning and adjust as needed.
  • Spoon strawberries over spigarello and fluke.
  • Serve!
