Lawyer for woman accused in Ochoa-Lopez murder seeks gag order

CHICAGO — The public defender for the woman accused of killing a pregnant mother then cutting her baby from her womb has requested for a gag order in the case.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she was lured to a South Side home in April and murdered. Her infant survived for 53 days in the hospital before he died last week.

Clarissa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa have been charged with first-degree murder. Figueroa’s boyfriend Piotr Bobak is charged with covering up the death.

In a court filing, the attorney for Desiree Figueroa wants the court to prevent any stakeholders in the case from talking about it in public. It would also restrict what the media could do in covering the case.

The lawyer said the request is to ensure a fair trial.

A spokesman for the Ochoa-Lopez family said the court can do other things to ensure a fair trial.

Clarissa Figueroa, Desiree Figueroa and Bobak are due in court later today.