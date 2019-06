Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Cal's Angels, hosted a Golf Battle of the Networks at Mistwood Golf Club, benefiting kids and families fighting cancer. Chicago Anchors played 18 holes to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer. The WGN team consisted of Dan Roan, Ben Bradley and Joe Donlon. They competed for the most birdies and most funds raised.

Cal's Angels' mission is to grant wishes, raise awareness and fund research to kids fighting cancer.

CalsAngels.org/GolfBattle