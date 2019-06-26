Flash Flood Warning until 4:45AM CDT for all or portions of Kankakee County in Illinois and Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper Counties in Indiana

Posted 10:54 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56PM, June 26, 2019 
The National Weather Service 
in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Eastern Kankakee County,IL 
  Northern Newton County, IN 
  Southern Porter County, IN 
  Southern Lake County, IN 
  Jasper County, IN 
* Until 445 AM CDT Thursday.

* At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  torrential rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain
  have already fallen in portions of the warned area. Flash flooding
  is expected to begin shortly due to the rain that is occurring and
  runoff from the rain that has already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Rensselaer, De Motte, Hebron,
  Momence, Thayer, Roselawn, Gifford, Enos, Pembroke, Fair Oaks,
  Dunns Bridge, Conrad, Sumava Resorts, Moody, Forest City, Surrey
  and Lake Village.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.