Flash Flood Warning until 4:45AM CDT for all or portions of Kankakee County in Illinois and Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper Counties in Indiana
The National Weather Service
in Chicago has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Kankakee County,IL
Northern Newton County, IN
Southern Porter County, IN
Southern Lake County, IN
Jasper County, IN
* Until 445 AM CDT Thursday.
* At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
torrential rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain
have already fallen in portions of the warned area. Flash flooding
is expected to begin shortly due to the rain that is occurring and
runoff from the rain that has already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Rensselaer, De Motte, Hebron,
Momence, Thayer, Roselawn, Gifford, Enos, Pembroke, Fair Oaks,
Dunns Bridge, Conrad, Sumava Resorts, Moody, Forest City, Surrey
and Lake Village.