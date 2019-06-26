× Flash Flood Warning until 4:45AM CDT for all or portions of Kankakee County in Illinois and Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper Counties in Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Kankakee County,IL Northern Newton County, IN Southern Porter County, IN Southern Lake County, IN Jasper County, IN * Until 445 AM CDT Thursday. * At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing torrential rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen in portions of the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly due to the rain that is occurring and runoff from the rain that has already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Rensselaer, De Motte, Hebron, Momence, Thayer, Roselawn, Gifford, Enos, Pembroke, Fair Oaks, Dunns Bridge, Conrad, Sumava Resorts, Moody, Forest City, Surrey and Lake Village.