× Flash Flood Warning until 3:45AM CDT Thursday for east-central Will and south-central Cook Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... East central Will County South central Cook County * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 1147 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have fallen within the past hour over portions of the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tinley Park, Park Forest, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort, Flossmoor, University Park, Olympia Fields, Homewood, Country Club Hills, Hazel Crest, Richton Park, Crete, Monee, Beecher and Frankfort Square.