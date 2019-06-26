× Flash Flood Warning until 1AM CDT for east-central Will and southeastern Cook Counties in Illinois and northwest Lake County in Indiana

At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar estimated that up to two to two and a half inches of rain have fallen in portions of the warned area from far southeast Cook County and far eastern Will County into northwest Lake County Indiana. The heaviest rain has ended, but flash flooding is likely occurring due to runoff from the rain that fell. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Lansing, Highland, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest, Griffith, St. John, Steger, Flossmoor, Glenwood, University Park, Posen and Whiting.