Flash Flood Warning until 1AM CDT for east-central Will and southeastern Cook Counties in Illinois and northwest Lake County in Indiana

Posted 10:30 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32PM, June 26, 2019 
At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar estimated
that up to two to two and a half inches
of rain have fallen in portions of the 
warned area from far southeast Cook 
County and far eastern Will County into 
northwest Lake County Indiana. The 
heaviest rain has ended, but flash flooding
is likely occurring due to runoff from the 
rain that fell.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, East Chicago,
Schererville, Lansing, Highland, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Park
Forest, Griffith, St. John, Steger, Flossmoor, Glenwood, University
Park, Posen and Whiting.
