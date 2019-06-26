Flash Flood Warning until 1AM CDT for east-central Will and southeastern Cook Counties in Illinois and northwest Lake County in Indiana
At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar estimated
that up to two to two and a half inches
of rain have fallen in portions of the
warned area from far southeast Cook
County and far eastern Will County into
northwest Lake County Indiana. The
heaviest rain has ended, but flash flooding
is likely occurring due to runoff from the
rain that fell.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, East Chicago,
Schererville, Lansing, Highland, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Park
Forest, Griffith, St. John, Steger, Flossmoor, Glenwood, University
Park, Posen and Whiting.