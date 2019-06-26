× Even with a rain delay, the Cubs cant make up for a bad start vs Braves

CHICAGO – Mother Nature’s interference in past games for the team have been famously fortuitous – especially a historic one in November of 2016.

Certainly, the Cubs needed a bit of a rain time out on Wednesday when they endured a forgettable start their third game of the week against the Braves Wednesday night. A line of thunderstorms rocked Wrigley Field for a couple of minutes after the visitors had done the same in jumping out to a five-run lead.

When the skies cleared, and the tarp was removed, the Cubs certainly looked rejuvenated as they attempted to make up the deficit against Atlanta in the top of the fourth inning. Unfortunately, it wasn’t good enough to overcome a terrible start to the game.

The Braves’ five runs off Yu Darvish, who was aided by a pair of home runs, were too much for the team to overcome in a 5-3 loss on Wednesday night. In each of the three innings after the delay, the Cubs got a run, but they were shut out in the final three innings as Atlanta took their second game of the series.

Thursday features the last of a four-game series as the Cubs need a win to break even on their ten-game homestand.