Dr. Lauren Streicher has the latest in health headlines

Posted 11:09 AM, June 26, 2019

CHICAGO — Dr. Lauren Streicher joined the Morning Show to discuss the latest in health headlines.

Streicher talked about how prescription drugs, specifically bladder control medication, can cause dementia in users of the drug. She also discussed how sleeping with artificial light on, like a TV, can cause people to gain weight and how it messes with people's metabolism.

Now that cannabis will be legal recreationally in Illinois next year, Streicher talked about the risks that come with using it while pregnant. She also talked about the newly FDA approved and controversial libido drug for women.

