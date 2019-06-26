× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Atlanta

*The Braves’ 3-2 win on Tuesday was the first time they won with three or fewer hits and three or more runs since a 3-2 win over San Francisco on July 19, 2012.

*Jason Heyward has reached base safely in the last 14 games he’s started against Atlanta, posting a .475 OBP.

*Ozzie Albies won Tuesday’s game for the Braves with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. His .833 slugging percentage is the highest all-time against the Cubs (minimum 60 PA), driven by his 12 extra-base hits.

*The Friendly Confines have been very friendly indeed to the home team this season with the Cubs posting a 28-15 record so far at Wrigley Field.

*Freddie Freeman’s lifetime .234 batting average and .385 slugging percentage against the Cubs are both his lowest versus any NL opponent. He’s 3-for-18 (.167) with no RBI against the Cubs this year.