Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Atlanta

Posted 12:35 PM, June 26, 2019, by

*The Braves’ 3-2 win on Tuesday was the first time they won with three or fewer hits and three or more runs since a 3-2 win over San Francisco on July 19, 2012.

*Jason Heyward has reached base safely in the last 14 games he’s started against Atlanta, posting a .475 OBP.

*Ozzie Albies won Tuesday’s game for the Braves with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. His .833 slugging percentage is the highest all-time against the Cubs (minimum 60 PA), driven by his 12 extra-base hits.

*The Friendly Confines have been very friendly indeed to the home team this season with the Cubs posting a 28-15 record so far at Wrigley Field.

*Freddie Freeman’s lifetime .234 batting average and .385 slugging percentage against the Cubs are both his lowest versus any NL opponent. He’s 3-for-18 (.167) with no RBI against the Cubs this year.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.