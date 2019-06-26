× Chance the Rapper provides the Chicago Sky some halftime inspiration

CHICAGO – Leave it to one of the Windy City’s most popular musicians to give a team trailing at halftime a little boost.

When the Chicago Sky were down five after 20 minutes of play, Chance the Rapper decided to give the team a pep talk.

🔥🔥 GAS US UP! 🔥🔥@chancetherapper paid a special visit to the locker room during halftime! pic.twitter.com/2KXicNf46i — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) June 26, 2019

The Grammy Award winner went into the Sky’s locker room during the break of their game with the Washington Mystics Wednesday afternoon at Wintrust Arena.

Wearing a Sky light blue home jersey, Chance went by and shook every player’s hand in the locker room then started up a quick cheer before making his way to the dry-erase board in the locker room.

He faked like he was going to draw up a play, but instead wrote “W.I.N” before breaking the team down before leaving the locker room for the second half.

For halftime at Kids and Music Day powered by @IlliniCare, we honored @chancetherapper for his community service! That jersey looks good on ya! pic.twitter.com/vgYuq4tdQn — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) June 26, 2019

Chance was also part of the team’s Kids and Music Day, and was honored during the contest with a community service award from the team.

Unfortunately for Chance, the Sky lost to the Mystics 81-74 on Wednesday afternoon as former Chicago star Elena Delle Donne scored 22 points for Washington.