Chance the Rapper provides the Chicago Sky some halftime inspiration
CHICAGO – Leave it to one of the Windy City’s most popular musicians to give a team trailing at halftime a little boost.
When the Chicago Sky were down five after 20 minutes of play, Chance the Rapper decided to give the team a pep talk.
The Grammy Award winner went into the Sky’s locker room during the break of their game with the Washington Mystics Wednesday afternoon at Wintrust Arena.
Wearing a Sky light blue home jersey, Chance went by and shook every player’s hand in the locker room then started up a quick cheer before making his way to the dry-erase board in the locker room.
He faked like he was going to draw up a play, but instead wrote “W.I.N” before breaking the team down before leaving the locker room for the second half.
Chance was also part of the team’s Kids and Music Day, and was honored during the contest with a community service award from the team.
Unfortunately for Chance, the Sky lost to the Mystics 81-74 on Wednesday afternoon as former Chicago star Elena Delle Donne scored 22 points for Washington.