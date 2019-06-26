× 17-year-old fatally shot while riding electric scooter: police

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding an electric scooter in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The teen was riding the scooter on the sidewalk on the 3900 block of West Iowa Street Wednesday around 5 p.m. when someone in a red Hyundai SUV approached him. Police said two men exited the car and one of them fired shots, hitting the teen.

The men drove away in the car westbound on Iowa Street.

The teen was shot in his head and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.