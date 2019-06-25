Worker killed on road construction site in Lake Forest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – A construction worker was killed Tuesday when he was injured at a work site in Lake Forest.

According to Lake Forest police, the worker was struck by a construction vehicle in the area of Route 41 and Old Elm Road just after midnight.

The crew was working on lanes of Route 41 and Old Elm Road and the accident occurred in the southbound lanes.

Police said the worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

Traffic in the area was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

