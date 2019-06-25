White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson leaves game in serious pain

BOSTON – Tim Anderson had to be helped off the field in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night with a lower leg injury.

A slick surface caused Anderson to misstep on his throw to first while fielding a ground ball up the middle.

Tim Anderson went down in significant pain after fielding a ground ball. He was helped off the field after an apparent ankle injury, without putting any weight on his right side. pic.twitter.com/g9Xt38q4Np — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 26, 2019

Team doctors appeared to be checking around Anderson’s ankle. He was visibly in pain, writhing on the ground before Sox skipper Rick Renteria helped him to his feet and into the dugout.

Anderson already had two hits in the game.

The 26-year-old shortstop is in the middle of his best season in the big leagues, batting over .300 with 11 home runs, 37 RBI and 15 stolen bases.