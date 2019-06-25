Video shows man at Jewel hours before he broke into home, attacked female customer: police

CHICAGO — Police have released surveillance video from a Northwest Side grocery store in hopes of locating the man suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence and attempting to sexually assault her.

Police said the woman, 32, was inside her residence in the 3700 block of North Whipple Street in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. on June 15.

The woman told police she remembered seeing the man earlier while she shopped at the Jewel located on the 3700 block of North Elston Avenue.

On Tuesday, Chicago police released a lengthy video from security cameras at the Jewel.

Police described the man as a black Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige baseball hat, an orange/red shirt and jeans. He may have scratches on his face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (312) 744-8261