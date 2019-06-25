× Toni Preckwinkle will seek third term in 2022: report

CHICAGO — The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has reversed her decision to retire, and will seek a third term in 2022.

Preckwinkle lost her bid for mayor in April, and had declared that her current term would be her last. However, her political director confirmed that she is “definitely running for re-election.”

The political director made the announcement at a fundraiser held at the Chicago Cultural Center.