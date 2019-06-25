Tim Anderson hurt, Red Sox beat White Sox 6-3 in rain

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, David Price struck out nine and the Red Sox beat the White Sox 6-3 Tuesday on a rainy night at Fenway Park.

The start of the game was delayed 24 minutes because of rain, which continued to fall — heavily at times — through the first five innings. The slick conditions may have contributed to a frightening moment in the fifth inning when Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson sprained his right ankle on a fielding play. Anderson was carried off the field on the shoulders of manager Rick Renteria and a trainer.

The rain’s effects were apparent throughout the night, leading to funny hops skipping off the wet field and a bat flying into the stands after it slipped out of Boston catcher Christian Vazquez. A fan caught the bat and was not injured. Anderson was clearly hurt, although the White Sox would say later that X-rays were negative and Anderson was out with a sprain.

Price (5-2) worked through the conditions for six innings, holding Chicago to three runs on eight hits. Brandon Workman pitched the ninth for his third save.

José Ruiz (0-1) took the loss after allowing Bogaerts’ two-run shot in the fifth, breaking a 3-all tie.

Rafael Devers was 4-for-4 with an RBI for Boston. He led off the fifth with his second double of the game and Bogaerts followed with a drive out to center. The celebration was interrupted a few minutes later when Anderson was hurt while throwing out J.D. Martinez.

Jon Jay was 3-for-4 for Chicago and Anderson had a pair of hits before his injury.

Vázquez extended his career-high hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run single in the third, tying it at 3-all.

Eduardo Núñez drove in a run for Boston with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Carson Fulmer was Chicago’s “opener,” getting his first start of the season and pitching two innings. Fulmer allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk, striking out three.

SLICK STUFF

Players for both team had difficulties dealing with the conditions.

Vázquez lost his grip while taking a swing in the second inning and the bat twirled all the way to a fan sitting several rows behind Chicago’s dugout. The bat was moving slow enough that the fan caught it and was not harmed, smiling and waiving when the fans gave him a rousing cheer.

The series is the only visit the White Sox will make to Boston this summer and postponing the game for a doubleheader Wednesday was unlikely, given the Red Sox were scheduled to fly Wednesday night to London for a pair of games this weekend against the New York Yankees.