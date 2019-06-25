Thunderstorms have moved out over southern lake Michigan.
Radar at 5 PM CDT indicated that the thunderstorm that prompted a severe thunderstorm warning has moved east of downtown Chicago.
A special marine warning remains in effect for much of southern lake Michigan until 6 PM.
Satellite imagery shows no new storms developing across northern Illinois, although severe thunderstorm watch #443 remains in effect. A cluster of strong thunderstorms has developed across southern Iowa, but this activity is expected to move south of the metro area later this evening.
Here are a few reports received by the NWS this afternoon:
|04:18 pm CDT – 6/25/2019
|OHARE AIRPORT, IL
|Tstm Wnd Gst
|48 MPH
|04:43 pm CDT – 6/25/2019
|Chicago, Logan square
|Hail
|0.70 INCH
|04:40 pm CDT – 6/25/2019
|Chicago, Logan Square
|Hail
|1.00 INCH