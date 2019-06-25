× Thunderstorms have moved out over southern lake Michigan.

Radar at 5 PM CDT indicated that the thunderstorm that prompted a severe thunderstorm warning has moved east of downtown Chicago.

A special marine warning remains in effect for much of southern lake Michigan until 6 PM.

Satellite imagery shows no new storms developing across northern Illinois, although severe thunderstorm watch #443 remains in effect. A cluster of strong thunderstorms has developed across southern Iowa, but this activity is expected to move south of the metro area later this evening.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Here are a few reports received by the NWS this afternoon: