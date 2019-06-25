Thunderstorms have moved out over southern lake Michigan.

Quarter-sized hail on our deck in Lakeview...then sunny 15 minutes later.

Radar at 5 PM CDT indicated that the thunderstorm that prompted a severe thunderstorm warning has moved east of downtown Chicago.

A special marine warning remains in effect for much of southern lake Michigan until 6 PM.

Satellite imagery shows no new storms developing across northern Illinois, although severe thunderstorm watch #443 remains in effect.  A cluster of strong thunderstorms has developed across southern Iowa, but this activity is expected to move south of the metro area later this evening.

Here are a few reports received by the NWS this afternoon:

04:18 pm CDT – 6/25/2019 OHARE AIRPORT, IL Tstm Wnd Gst 48 MPH
04:43 pm CDT – 6/25/2019  Chicago, Logan square Hail 0.70 INCH
04:40 pm CDT – 6/25/2019  Chicago, Logan Square Hail 1.00 INCH

 

