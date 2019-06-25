× Blackhawks announce full 2019-2020 schedule

CHICAGO – Before Tuesday, this was already going to be a unique schedule for the Blackhawks.

It was previously announced that the team would open the season in Prague on Oct. 4 against the Flyers. It marks the first time in ten years that they’ve started a season outside of North America. The team would also not be taking part in an outdoor game, which has been nearly a common occurrence over the past decade.

But the release of the full 82 game schedule did provide some intrigue as usual, since the Blackhawks were finding out when their games against rivals would be played out at the United Center and on the road.

Here is Is: The full 2019-2020 @NHLBlackhawks schedule. It includes the previously announced season opener against the Flyers in Prague October 4th, home opener vs Sharks on October 10th. First game vs Stanley Cup Champion Blues is December 3rd at the United Center. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ZdLjYkjkzh — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 25, 2019

Jeremy Colliton’s team will have a long stretch at home to begin the season after the international trip, playing seven-straight games on United Center ice in October. Starting with the previously announced home opener against the Sharks on Thursday, Oct. 10, they will be on the road just three times the entire month.

The Stanley Cup champion Blues make their first appearance at the United Center on Monday, Dec. 2 with the first game against the Eastern Conference champions Bruins coming three days later in Boston. The Blackhawks also face the Blues on Saturday, Dec. 14 (St. Louis), Tuesday, Feb. 25 (St. Louis), and Sunday, March 8 (Chicago).

Detroit makes their only regular-season appearance on Sunday, Jan. 5 with the return game against the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena coming on Friday, March 6. The Blackhawks will end the regular season with two games in New York – one against the Islanders on Thursday, April 2 and against the Rangers on Saturday, April 4.